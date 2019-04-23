LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (April 23, 2019) – Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced its winners of the 2019 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, and THV11 is the recipient of four this year.



The Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news. The awards were given for the following:



Excellence in Innovation

Little Rock // Big Choice: A unique mayoral debate

This was a live debate between the 2018 Little Rock mayoral candidates moderated by Amanda Jaeger and Arkansas Business’ Lance Turner. It featured a Jeopardy-style forum with questions submitted by voters. Other staff who worked on this project were executive producer of special content Martha Myrick, news director Dave Parker, assistant news director Shayla Teater, marketing director Jessica Amis, and a team of THV11 team members.

News Documentary

Saving A Generation: The New Face of Drug Addiction

A documentary spear-headed by Laura Monteverdi and photojournalist Bre Conyers that explores the addiction crisis in Arkansas. Other team members who worked on this project were news director Dave Parker, assistant news director Shayla Teater, marketing director Jessica Amis, editor Brian Bland, and former marketing producer Jonathan Nettles.

Feature Reporting

A Walking Miracle

The remarkable story of Pottsville teenager Drake Maness who was told he would never walk again after a swimming accident. He persevered and defied odds. The 2-part story was told by former THV11 reporter Erika Ferrando and photojournalist Bre Conyers.

Excellence in Writing

Craig O’Neill

Two bodies of work were sampled: Every 11 Miles & a heartfelt commentary on the Arkansas Diamond Hogs during their College World Series Run in 2018.

Every 11 Miles is a piece focusing on the people and places that make up Arkansas, featuring images and videos of our stops every 11 miles.