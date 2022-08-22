Who's performing at the 82nd Arkansas State and where can you find tickets?

Grab your tickets because the 82nd annual Arkansas State Fair is set to return on Friday, Oct. 14 and will run through Sunday, Oct. 23.

It was announced that the event will be coming back to Little Rock on Friday, Oct. 14 and will run through Sunday, Oct. 23.

The fair will feature the staple snacks that guests have come to love, along with rides and attractions for anyone and everyone.

Fair-goers are eligible to save $4 on tickets if they purchase advance adult gate admission, which are only $8 through the Arkansas State Fair's website at the moment

The fair will also feature free concerts that are set to hit the stage at the following times:

Fri, Oct. 14: Drive-By Truckers

Sat, Oct. 15: 90’s Dance Party featuring Color Me Badd, Tone Loc, and Young MC

Sun, Oct. 16: The Wallflowers

Sat, Oct. 22: Blanco Brown

For more information, you can visit arkansasstatefair.com.

