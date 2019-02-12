ROGERS, Ark. — Alanis Morissette is set to perform at the Walmart AMP next summer.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of her hit album Jagged Little Pill with special guest Garbage.

The concert will be on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. Prices range from $29.50 to $126 plus applicable fees and can be purchased by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com.

You can purchase four lawn tickets at the same time, and get the “Lawn 4-Pack” at a discounted ticket price of $22.50 each. VIP packages are also available for this show.

In-person purchases can be made only at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets will be available for purchase via the WAC Tickets app on Friday, Dec. 20. All tickets purchased for the 2020 Walmart AMP season will be delivered in March 2020 via the delivery method selected when the order was placed.

