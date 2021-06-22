AMC Theatres offer all-you-can-eat popcorn deal for Cinema Week

There's a nationwide push to get fans back to the movies.

TAMPA, Fla. — There's nothing quite like movie theater popcorn. Though, the cost of any concession at the movies is enough to make you mad.

AMC Theatres is hoping to entice moviegoers back to the silver screen with an all-you-can-eat deal.

Beginning Tuesday, AMC is recognizing Cinema Week with a popcorn promotion. Guests who buy any size of popcorn can get free popcorn refills while they're at the theater.

The deal begins just days before the release of the highly-anticipated F9: The Fast Saga.

Click here to find an AMC near you.

This is the first-ever Cinema Week, with the goal of driving box office sales after a tough year with the ongoing pandemic. Many theaters across the country are running their own special deals.

Regal Cinemas is offering 5,000 bonus credits for new and existing Regal Crown Club members for every visit during the week and 40,000 bonus credits for new Regal Unlimited members who join and see any movie during Cinema Week.

Cinemark is unlocking a free XD upgrade with the purchase of a large popcorn and a large drink.