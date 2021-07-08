U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles heading to Arkansas this fall

The tour is a high-energy, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular that will be headlined by the most decorated gymnast of all-time, Simone Biles.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour is coming to North Little Rock this fall!

The tour is a high-energy, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular that will be headlined by the most decorated gymnast of all-time, Simone Biles.

Tickets for the tour will go on-sale to the general public Thursday, July 22 at 10 a.m. The tour will be at the Simmons Bank Arena on Sunday, October 11 at 7 p.m.

Athleta, a leading women’s performance lifestyle brand, has joined as the title sponsor of the show, which will feature an all-star team of female gymnastic champions spreading messages of empowerment and togetherness to inspire the next generation of athletes.

Tickets for the event will be available at the Simmons Bank Arena box office or at ticketmaster.com.