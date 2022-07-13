Annual 'A Work of Art' jazz festival returns to Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock's annual A Work of Art (AWOA) Jazz Festival will return the week of August 1-6, 2022 following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Headliners will include Grammy award-winning keyboardist/composer Jeff Lorber, Top Ten Billboard jazz saxophonist Euge Groove, and Merlon Devine, a nationally acclaimed saxophonist with Little Rock ties.
Performances will occur at venues throughout the city, and the official AWOA lineup can be viewed here:
- Minors in Music (Free) - Monday, Aug 1, noon – Kickoff, Little School District Boardroom
- Minors in Music (Free) - Tuesday, Aug 2, noon – River Market Pavilion
- Euge Groove ($55) - Wednesday, Aug 3, 7 p.m. – Ron Robinson Theater
- Merlon Devine ($45) - Thursday, Aug . 4, - 7 p.m. – Mosaic Templars Cultural Center
- Porter Players Jam Session (Free) - Friday, Aug. 5, 7 p.m. – White Water Tavern
- Jeff Lorber Fusion ($65) - Saturday, Aug. 6, 8 p.m. – Clinton Presidential Great Hall
Not only will AWOA feature a week of extraordinary jazz performances, it also acts as a fundraiser for the Art Porter Music Education, Inc. (APME).
APME provides scholarships to talented Arkansas music students in need of financial assistance in order to pursue a higher education.
Tickets are available on artporter.org. For more information please visit Art Porter Music Education, Inc.’s Facebook page or call them at (501)-492-9120.