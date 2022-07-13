Annual 'A Work of Art' jazz festival returns to Little Rock

This week long festival will feature extraordinary performances from notable jazz musicians, in addition to raising money for Art Porter Music Education, Inc.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock's annual A Work of Art (AWOA) Jazz Festival will return the week of August 1-6, 2022 following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Headliners will include Grammy award-winning keyboardist/composer Jeff Lorber, Top Ten Billboard jazz saxophonist Euge Groove, and Merlon Devine, a nationally acclaimed saxophonist with Little Rock ties.

Performances will occur at venues throughout the city, and the official AWOA lineup can be viewed here:

Minors in Music (Free) - Monday, Aug 1, noon – Kickoff, Little School District Boardroom

(Free) - Tuesday, Aug 2, noon – River Market Pavilion

Euge Groove ($55) - Wednesday, Aug 3, 7 p.m. – Ron Robinson Theater

Merlon Devine ($45) - Thursday, Aug. 4, - 7 p.m. – Mosaic Templars Cultural Center

Porter Players Jam Session (Free) - Friday, Aug. 5, 7 p.m. – White Water Tavern

Jeff Lorber Fusion ($65) - Saturday, Aug. 6, 8 p.m. – Clinton Presidential Great Hall

Not only will AWOA feature a week of extraordinary jazz performances, it also acts as a fundraiser for the Art Porter Music Education, Inc. (APME).

APME provides scholarships to talented Arkansas music students in need of financial assistance in order to pursue a higher education.