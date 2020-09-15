Arkansas Cinema Society’s Filmland goes drive-in for 2020 season

This year, it will be held at MP Outdoor Cinema in Little Rock, Ark. on October 1-4.

According to the Arkansas Cinema Society, Filmland 2020 will be a Drive-In Film Festival for the 2020 season.

The Arkansas Cinema Society's Filmland is a curated annual celebration of cinema with a mission to nurture and inspire filmmakers in Arkansas by exposing Arkansans to filmmakers and their art.

This year, it will be held at MP Outdoor Cinema, 6700 Allied Way, in Little Rock, Ark. on October 1-4.

This 180 car drive-in movie theater is fully equipped with a 36-foot screen for optimal viewing experience.

The event will host a rotating slate of local food trucks each night along with other movie concessions available for purchase.