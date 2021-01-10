Filmland in the Park in full swing with celebrity guests

Actress Jessica Chastain is the headliner for the event, participating in a Q&A session after the screening of her new film, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye."

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Filmland in the Park is back in full force with major Hollywood stars coming to Little Rock. That includes Christina Arquette, an Arkansas native producer with chops of her own.

“I've produced two films in Arkansas over the past few years,” she said. “One, we shot in Jonesboro and the other one was in Truman."

Top actresses are also making their way to the natural state. The big headliner is Jessica Chastain. She stars in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

“This film is getting so much buzz,” said Arquette.

You get the opportunity to do a Q&A with Chastain and other stars after every show.

“I love the Q&A’s because they're a behind the scenes look at the films and from the stars' perspective,” said Arquette.

There isn't just excitement for film lovers; there's plenty for filmmakers and those interested in learning more about the business.

“For those that are interested in filmmaking, learning more about it, or are just curious, whether a middle school student or an adult, there's all sorts of workshops and panels that are happening,” she said.

A celebrity close to Christina will also be part of the panels -- her husband, David Arquette.

“David loves Little Rock, and he loves Arkansas,” said Arquette. “He’s going to be in town to join a really fun panel that's going to be led by a casting director about auditioning.”

COVID-19 precautions will be in place. To gain entry to all events at Filmland in the Park, you must be fully vaccinated and need to show proof in the form of an official vaccination card, digital card, or photo of your vaccination card OR you must present a negative PCR, LAMP, or Antigen COVID-19 test within the last 48 hours.

Arquette is confident this will be a safe, fun event that everyone will remember.

“It is just so fun,” she said. “I think now, more than ever, everybody wants to get together and just sort of talk about things that are creative and films that inspire us to make us cry or make us laugh.”