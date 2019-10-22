BENTONVILLE, Ark — A show debuting Tuesday night on HGTV stars a Northwest Arkansas couple.

In “Fixer to Fabulous,” Bentonville natives Dave and Jenny Marrs show off their passion for renovating old homes in their city.

“We love downtowns and older homes. There is so much character in these old homes and the way they were built, the craftmanship in them. It’s always been something that fascinates me,” said Dave Marrs.

The couple was first contacted about the show in 2016 and a pilot episode aired the following year. In each episode, the husband and wife duo overhaul some of Northwest Arkansas' oldest homes. Jenny is the creative influence while Dave handles the construction.

“It’s a little bit different than the regular renovation project or new home build because we are all hands on deck because we have about 5 weeks start to finish,” said Jenny Marrs.

They do it all while raising five kids and managing their family farm.

“Life is busy,” said Dave Marrs. “We have a blueberry farm, we have a television show, we have a building business and we have five kids. It's a beautiful mess though.”

In the premiere episode, the couple turn an old Craftsman style home into a creole cottage for a client who wanted to bring a little taste of New Orleans to Bentonville.

“If you see the before of the house it doesn't have any creole feel, so it was a little bit of a stretch but it was so fun,” said Jenny Marrs. “I will probably say this every week, but I think it was probably one of my favorite ones.”

Fixer to Fabulous airs Tuesday nights at 8 on HGTV beginning October 22.



