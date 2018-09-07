Central Arkansas is no stranger to an occasional movie or TV shoot – productions that often take months from start to finish.

This weekend, a group of filmmakers worked on a much more rapid timeline.

The Little Rock 48 Hour Film Project wrapped up on Sunday evening.

Participants received a genre, assigned character, prop and line of dialogue on Friday. They then had two days to write, shoot and edit their short films.

“A lot of people talk about wanting to make a film and this gives you that opportunity just to do it,” Little Rock 48 Hour Film Project producer Jeff Hahn said. “You're under conditions where you just have to get it done. There's no excuse.”

The films will be shown on the big screen at Ron Robinson theater on July 19 and 20.

Click here for more information.

© 2018 KTHV