Arkansas movie theaters seeing pre-pandemic numbers ahead of summer

With big blockbuster films coming to theaters one after another, more Arkansans are flocking to theaters which are nearly reaching pre-pandemic levels of attendance.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Summer is heating up, and we're not just talking about the weather either. The crowds at the movie theaters are starting to grow as more and more blockbusters are coming to town.

This is something that's got movie theater owners on the edge of their seat.

"If you look at the summer, the entire summer is full of blockbuster motion pictures," Matt Smith, owner of Riverdale 10, said.

This is something that he said is good to see, as the pandemic slowed everything down – including business.

That's all changed now though.

"Just enjoy the movies. Glad to have people coming out," he said. "It's wonderful to have the big movies back and have the people in the cinemas."

Those big movies feel like they're everywhere these days. From Top Gun: Maverick, to Doctor Strange, to Jurassic World – they're all bringing in big crowds.

"There is a major blockbuster motion picture every Friday all summer long," Smith said. "Just like it had been every summer all the way through 2019."

It's something that everyone at Arkansas theaters is excited to see.

"The theater is such a compelling experience. The key to it is having that really compelling story on the big screen," Caitlin Piper, Senior Manager of Communications at Cinemark, said.

Cinemark owns a handful of theaters around central Arkansas. Piper said you can tell those blockbusters are working because more people are heading in to see the new titles.

"Everyone's seeing the posts on social media, people are flocking to theaters to see Top Gun in flight suits and aviators," Piper said. "It's just people are getting back into that really fun, shared out of home experience and it's wonderful to watch."

It's experiences like that that Smith said you just can't get at home.