Arkansas Repertory Theatre making a comeback for 2021-2022 season

'A Charlie Brown Christmas' and 'Into the Woods' are two of the performances you can catch at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre next season.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Repertory Theatre announced its return to producing live theatrical, indoor performances in 2021 and 2022.

The theatre will kick off the season in December with the stage adaptation of the classic TV special, A Charlie Brown Christmas. The holiday production will last from Dec. 3 to Dec. 23.

In 2022, you can catch Designing Women between Jan. 18 and Feb. 6. The world-premier comedy is based on the smash hit TV series.

School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play will be performed March 1 to March 20. The hilarious, critically-acclaimed play is currently taking the theatre world by storm.

The enchanting, brilliant musical Into the Woods will be performed from April 19 to May 22.

“After what feels like an eternity,” said Executive Artistic Director Will Trice, “we are so excited to welcome you back to The Rep! Our upcoming three-show mainstage season (and special family add-on experience) represent what we’ve missed most about theatre – contagious laughter, gorgeous music, engaging stories, & shared fun with family and friends.”

Ticket subscriptions to the 2022 Spring Season go on sale Sept. 15.