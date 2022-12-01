State-of-the-art music center to open in Little Rock

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra (ASO) announced a new, state-of-the-art music center will be built in Little Rock's East Village neighborhood.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra (ASO) announced Wednesday that it will build a new, state-of-the-art music center near the Clinton Library in Little Rock's East Village neighborhood.

According to the press release, the $9 million Stella Boyle Smith Music Center will be 20,000 square feet and will allow ASO the ability to provide access for children to learn about music and give audiences "extensive musical offerings."

“Right now, hundreds of students and adults come to create, learn and perform music in a building built in 1916 as a nunnery. Children must rehearse and practice outside, in the storage room or in offices because of the high demand for music classes and the limited space in ASO’s current facility. Yet, students from all across our state return week after week to inspire and be inspired,” said ASO CEO Christina Littlejohn.

Littlejohn said the new center will allow the orchestra to meet demand, expand music instruction, allow for concerts, and more.

The music center will be located between the Clinton Presidential Center and Heifer International. It will include a hall for rehearsals and concerts, practice spaces, classrooms, and additional space.

“Once this new music center is complete, thousands of children from across our state will experience tens of thousands of hours of the highest quality music education in an environment that inspires them to excel," said Stella Boyle Smith Trust trustee Mike Mayton.