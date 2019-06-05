Artists traveled from around the country for the 11th annual Sculpture at the River Market Public Art Show and Competition this weekend. And today, a winner was crowned.

Artist Theresa Dyer, from Nashville, Tennessee, says her piece, aptly titled "Little Rock," is a testament to the city's future.

It features two children looking up to the sky— with hope.

"I really love this place as a city and how they're really proactive in incorporating art in the city makes it even more of an honor," Dyer said.

Since 2011, nearly 100 sculptures have been placed around Little Rock.

Dyer's piece will be installed at Little Rock City Hall in Spring of 2020.