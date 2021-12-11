You can earn $1,000 by celebrating Betty White's birthday

One insurance agency is offering $1,000 for one lucky fan who will binge-watch 10 hours of the classic actress's best work.

A golden opportunity in honor of a "Golden Girl's" 100th birthday: one insurance company is offering $1,000 to a fan who will binge-watch 10 hours of Betty White's best work.

The competition in tribute to the famous actress comes from nationwide insurance company Choice Mutual, which works with many older Americans. According to company, White "continues to inspire people to always pursue what they love, no matter their age."

White is known best for her roles in long-running, classic sitcoms "Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." She's also played multiple characters in recent entertainment hits, including the romantic comedy "The Proposal," "Toy Story 4," and the comedy-drama TV show "Bones."

Ahead of the actress's 100th birthday on Jan. 17, Choice Mutual is opening an online application for anyone 18 and older to get a chance at the prize. However, only the heartiest and most enthusiastic fans are encouraged to step up.

The application includes three prompts:

1. What are your three favorite things about Betty White?

2. What is your favorite Betty White role?

3. Tell us why you think Betty White is a TV/Film icon using at least 100 characters.

Choice Mutual is also extending a "highly encouraged" video submission option for fans who want to increase their chances of winning.