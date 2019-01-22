"Black Panther," which struck a cultural chord for having a predominantly black cast, is now an Oscar nominee for best picture, making it the first comic book adaptation to be recognized for the category by the Academy. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film also racked up six other nominations, including best original score and several other technical awards Tuesday.

The Marvel hit follows T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as he returns home to take his place as leader of the fictional African country Wakanda, following the death of this father. Wakanda is wealthy, technologically advanced and one that has never been colonized.

The film made its mark for being the first mega-budget movie to feature a black lead character, a black director, black writers and mostly black cast. Fans in Africa also lauded "Black Panther" for its positive portrayal of the continent.

"I remember being young and watching, consumed with pop culture," Coogler told "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King. "What I noticed was none of their worlds like my world. When I was growing up in the East Bay area in Oakland, my family, my friends, everyone was black. What I longed for was stories that looked to be my world."

Despite sky-high expectations, Coogler said his first priority was to make a good movie. "First things first, it's got to work as a movie," he said.

And that it did. Black Panther is one of the highest grossing movies of all-time, accumulating $1.3 billion worldwide and plans for a sequel are already underway.

Lupita Nyong'o was among the cast members who celebrated the nominations on Twitter.

But does it actually have a chance to win best picture? CNET's Richard Trenholm argues it has a legitimate shot.

"Like BlacKkKlansman and Green Book, it tackles timely and relevant questions of race and prejudice. Where those other films examine the subject through a historical lens, Black Panther looks at the here and now," Trenholm writes.

"So if Academy voters want timely subtext and positive representation as well as a thrilling story and cinematic verve, it's all there between the punches and one-liners."

In addition to best picture, Coogler's movie was nominated for best costume design, original score, original song, production design, sound edition and sound mixing.

The 91st Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, February 24.