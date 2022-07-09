Blake Shelton coming to Simmons Bank Arena in 2023

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Country music superstar Blake Shelton announced that he will be bringing his "Back to the Honky Tonk Tour" to Simmons Bank Arena in 2023.
The critically acclaimed and multiplatinum artist is set to perform in North Little Rock on March 16, 2023 at 7 p.m.
Tickets are set to go on sale 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 and can be found on Blake Shelton's official website or Ticketmaster. Prices for tickets range between $49 and $249, with a 6 ticket limit per household.
Alongside Shelton will be Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean, who are joining the lineup as opening acts of Shelton's headlining tour that will span over 18-dates.
“There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans. I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can’t wait for y’all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, ‘cause we’re going back to the honky tonk,” Shelton said during his press release.