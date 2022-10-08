After being closed for two years, Blanchard Springs Caverns are set to reopen

Officials with the Ozark- St. Francis National Forests have announced that Blanchard Springs Caverns are set to re-open on August 18 after a two-year closure.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — After a two-year closure, officials with the Ozark- St. Francis National Forests have announced that Blanchard Springs Caverns will reopen on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Blanchard Springs Caverns is considered the premier, open for public tours, "living" cave system within the National Forest System.

The caverns had been previously closed due to ongoing facility repairs and different safety mitigation measures related to the pandemic.

As part of the safety measures that have been implemented, guests will be asked to wear a mask during periods of high COVID-19 county community transmission.

Amy Burt, Recreation Staff Officer with Ozark-St Francis National Forests' offered some information on what guests can expect at the reopening.

“Tickets must be pre-purchased through our website. Advanced ticketing for tours will allow the Caverns to adequately staff guided tours on the Dripstone Trail and provide a more enhanced visitor experience. Tours will be available Thursdays-Mondays and closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays," said Burt.

While visiting the Caverns, guests will experience one of the most spectacular and carefully developed caves. There are glistening formations like stalactites, stalagmites and so much more.