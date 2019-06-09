NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Brantley Gilbert is set to perform at Verizon Arena on February 21, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.!

The stop is a part of his Fire't Up Tour. He will be joined on tour by special guest Dylan Scott and Brandon Lay.

Tickets prices range from $40.25 to $70.25. There is an eight ticket limit per household.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 13 at 10 a.m.

Gilbert's newest album 'Fire & Brimstone' is set to release October 4.

RELATED: From cheese dip to fair rides, here's your guide to central Arkansas fall festivals!