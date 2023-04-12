Build-A-Bear debuts RuPaul Bear, a tribute to the famous drag queen

The bear can be purchased for $56 on Build-A-Bear's website. It's featured on the Bear Cave part of its website, a section that requires visitors to be 18+.

FLORIDA, USA — "Cover BEAR! Put the fur in your walk. Head to paw, let your whole body talk."

It's part of the product description for a new bear recently debuted by Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., inspired by drag queen RuPaul.

RuPaul is the host of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race'. They confirmed the collaboration via their Instagram.

The bear can be purchased for $56 on Build-A-Bear's website. It's featured on the Bear Cave part of its website, a section that requires visitors to be 18+.

"Two iconic pop culture institutions join forces for this one-of-a-kind collector's item made in tribute to the world's most famous drag queen," reads the product description. "Category is teddy bear realness with RuPaul Bear's signature wig and gold sequin dress included."

While some people applauded the business for the collaboration, others hinted that the move is an attempt to groom children.

"Remember: there’s absolutely no agenda to groom your kids. Don’t be ridiculous. On an unrelated note, @buildabear is selling a drag queen stuffed bear for children," tweeted Matt Walsh, an American right-wing political commentator and author.

Ben Shapiro, a conservative political pundit, also weighed in.

"When they say they're not coming after the kids, that's a lie. They're coming after the kids. Apparently Build-A-Bear...they've decided that they need to drag queen the kids."

George Takei, an American actor and activist, responded to Shapiro.