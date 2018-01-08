EL DORADO, Ark. (KTHV) - The 31st edition of annual MusicFest in El Dorado, Arkansas has reported that female rapper Cardi B will no longer be performing.

Tickets for the MusicFest went on sale July 18, and the El Dorado News-Times reported that pit tickets for Cardi B’s scheduled performance sold out within five minutes.

Earlier this month, the rap star also announced that she would be pulling out of Bruno Mars’ fall tour along with Lollapalooza.

She gave birth to her first child earlier this month, and has stated she is not physically or mentally ready to go on tour so soon.

The Murphy Arts District (MAD) is working on filling her late Friday night slot on October 19 to complement our other terrific performers including Toby Keith, Gucci Mane, Sammy Hagar, George Clinton, Justin Moore, Bret Michaels and more.

Cardi B ticket holders may contact the MAD box office at (870) 444-3007 to request a refund. Or they may apply that ticket to our replacement programming if they wish.

The Musicfest's three day festival is set for October 18-20.

