Catch holiday classic 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' Monday on CBS

Timeless animated classic of Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer is coming back to TV and streaming Monday night.

TEXAS, USA — Monday night, CBS will air "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer." The stop-motion animated Christmas movie will play three days before Thanksgiving on Monday, Nov. 22, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on the network. "Rudolph," based on the 1939 story, first aired in 1964.

Later, the day after Thanksgiving, "Frosty The Snowman" will air on CBS at 8:00 p.m. Eastern followed by "Frosty Returns" at 8:30 p.m. The original "Frosty" was first seen on television screens in 1969.