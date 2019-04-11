NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Do you believe in life after love?

Due to overwhelming demand, Cher has extended her phenomenally successful Here We Go Again Tour, announcing additional dates in 2020.

Cher will make a stop at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Ark. for her tour. The performance will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC will continue as the special guest for the North American outing.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 at 8 a.m. Prices will range from $39.95 to $499.95 and you can purchase them at Ticketmaster or LiveNation.

