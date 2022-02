Chris Stapleton announced he will bring his All American Road Show to Simmons Bank arena this fall.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Chris Stapleton said he's gotta get down, gotta get down to Arkansas this fall!

The singer, songwriter announced he will bring his All American Road Show to Simmons Bank arena this fall.

Stapleton will be joined by Morgan Wade on October 20, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. and range from $59-$119.