Christian music veterans 'Newsboys' coming to Simmons Bank Arena

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Awakening Events announced today the Step Into The Light Tour is coming to Simmons Bank Arena.

The show will be headlined by Christian music veterans Newsboys with special guests Mandisa, We Are Messengers, Cade Thompson and Adam Agee.

The 17 city trek will begin this October in Mississippi, with stops planned in the Carolinas, Pennsylvania, Maryland and North Little Rock, Ark. on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11 at 11 a.m. You can buy them at the arena box office or on ticketmaster.com.

“The last 15 or so months that we have had to spend away from live audiences across this great nation has been the longest break away from our fans in our entire career” said Newsboys lead singer Michael Tait. “It has definitely caused us to reflect on the amazing opportunities to minister and entertain people, and now we look forward to sharing new music and lyrics about God’s continual love for all of us.”