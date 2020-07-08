Cinemark Colonel Glenn and XD movie theater to reopen August 14

Only a select few of Cinemark's movie theater locations will be reopening as a "test-and-learn" process.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will be reopening some of its theaters on August 14, including its Colonel Glenn 18 and XD location.

The reopening is an expansion of the company’s test-and-learn process, which will help define the training, communication and implementation of all cleaning and sanitization protocols and new technology, as it prepares for the comprehensive opening of its U.S. circuit.

Upon reopening, guests will be able to enjoy "Comeback Classics" at a special price of $5 for adults and $3 for children. Concession prices will be temporarily reduced as well.

Tickets can be purchased at cinemark.com.

You can also find more information about the reopening, including enhanced protocols, location-specific opening dates and hours, the film schedule, and more on their website.

According to the company's release, the theaters will be following the health guidelines provided below: