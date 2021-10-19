Classic children's toy phone now able to make real phone calls

Fisher-Price's Chatter Telephone can connect to your cell phone through bluetooth to place call through.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — In celebration of classic toy's 60th anniversary, Fisher-Price is releasing a limited edition of the toy that may even appeal to adults.

Adults are invited to be kids again with a fully function Chatter Telephone. The toy, which has been used through the years by children to make fictional phone calls, will now be able to connect to phones via bluetooth.

"Once connected, your Chatter Telephone will be fully activated - routing outgoing calls via rotary dial and incoming calls via handheld “pickup” - no swiping, or scrolling required. Bonus: reduction in screen time very likely," a press release states.