Check out the concert lineup for this year's Arkansas State Fair

This year's fair is scheduled to take place October 15 through October 24, and there will be plenty of fun, food, and rides for the whole family!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We're just over three weeks away until the Arkansas State Fair returns to the capital city.

The 81st annual Arkansas State Fair returns after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's fair is scheduled to take place October 15 through October 24, and there will be plenty of fun, food, and rides for the whole family.

This year's concert series will include country, rhythm & blues, and rock genres on the Vaccinate Arkansas main stage:

Anna Brinker

Maddie & Tae

Dazz & Brie

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Bell Biv Devoe

Zac Dunlap

Jettway Music Group

Stays in Vegas

Hell Camino

Dark from Day One

Fox Green

Better than Ezra

Stephen Neeper and the Wild Hearts

Blackberry Smoke

Riley Green

Vaccinate Arkansas will also sponsor a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Hall of Industry on both Fridays and Saturdays during the fair.