Check out the concert lineup for this year's Arkansas State Fair

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We're just over three weeks away until the Arkansas State Fair returns to the capital city.
The 81st annual Arkansas State Fair returns after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year's fair is scheduled to take place October 15 through October 24, and there will be plenty of fun, food, and rides for the whole family.
This year's concert series will include country, rhythm & blues, and rock genres on the Vaccinate Arkansas main stage:
- Anna Brinker
- Maddie & Tae
- Dazz & Brie
- Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
- Bell Biv Devoe
- Zac Dunlap
- Jettway Music Group
- Stays in Vegas
- Hell Camino
- Dark from Day One
- Fox Green
- Better than Ezra
- Stephen Neeper and the Wild Hearts
- Blackberry Smoke
- Riley Green
Vaccinate Arkansas will also sponsor a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Hall of Industry on both Fridays and Saturdays during the fair.
For more information, visit arkansasstatefair.com.