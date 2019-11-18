LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Multi-platinum country artist Gary Allan is set to perform at Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock, Ark.

Allan will make a stop on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. and may be purchased in person at Celebrity Attractions’ Box Office at Robinson Performance Hall, via phone at (501)244-8800 or online at Ticketmaster.

With the allure of a modern-day outlaw, Gary Allan has won over fans, peers and critics with his signature blend of smoldering vocals, rebellious lyrics and raucous live performances.

While becoming a force on the country music scene, Allan has remained true to his artistic voice each step of the way. Allan re-signed with Universal Music Group Nashville in 2016, the label home for the entirety of his twenty plus year career.

He is currently finishing up work for his upcoming EMI Nashville release.

