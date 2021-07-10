Country music star Justin Moore to co-host 'Morning Mayhem' on The Buzz

Country music star Justin Moore has joined 103.7 The Buzz as co-host of the station’s morning drivetime program.

Country music star Justin Moore has joined 103.7 The Buzz as co-host of the station’s morning drivetime program, which is now called “Morning Mayhem.”

He joins longtime Buzz personalities David Bazzel, Roger Scott and R.J. Hawk.

Debuting on December 30, “Morning Mayhem” will launch with Moore as co-host at a remote broadcast from Tampa, Florida, the site of the Arkansas Razorbacks’ 2022 Outback Bowl game with the Penn State Nittany Lions on New Year’s Day.

Moore is best known as a chart-topping country music recording artist and performer. Since the release of his self-titled debut album via The Valory Music Co. in 2009, Moore has had 10 No. 1 singles, including “Small Town USA,” “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” and “Why We Drink,” along with three No. 1 records.

Moore said co-hosting a daily local radio show doesn’t mean that he’s pushing his country music career to the back burner.

“Long before my success in country music, I was a die-hard fan of all Arkansas Razorback sports,” Moore said. “Growing up in Arkansas, you learn to love the Razorbacks early. No matter what part of the state you’re from, you’re born calling the Hogs. Now I have an outlet for talking about my team.”

While Moore admits that he’s not the first country musician to host a radio show, he is excited to chart new waters as the co-host of a show that doesn’t only revolve around music.

“I’m thrilled to be part of a show that is dedicated to just talking about life in Arkansas – whether that be spirited debates about Razorback sports or other topics of interest to listeners,” said Moore. “But make no mistake, my music career will always be a priority.”

Justin Acri, general manager of The Buzz, acknowledged that while Moore might be considered an unorthodox choice, there is no one more authentic or qualified to act as co-host of “Morning Mayhem.”

“Justin is known the world over for his music, but he’s most proud of being from Arkansas,” said Acri. “He has an international fan following across multiple platforms that we believe will help to grow our audience and bring energy to morning radio.”

Appearing many times through the years as a guest on The Buzz, Moore made an impression on his future co-host.