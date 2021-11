Country rock group Alabama will perform live in concert at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena on Friday, February 11.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Multi-platinum selling country rock group Alabama will perform live in concert at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena on Friday, February 11.

Alabama will perform along with very special guest, Arkansas’ own, country hitmaker Tracy Lawrence.

Tickets go on sale next Wednesday, November 17 at 10 a.m.