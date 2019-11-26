LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Robinson Center announced Tuesday that iconic comedian Dave Chappelle will be performing on Friday, December 6.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Wednesday, November 27.

Robinson Center ANNOUNCEMENT: Dave Chappelle is coming to Robinson Center on Friday,... December 6! Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 27 at LiveNation.com. Important Details: This is a strict NO CELL PHONES ALLOWED show. Please leave your phones in your cars or at home. Anyone who brings a cell phone will be required to place it in a locked pouch.

The Robinson Center said in the announcement that the show will have a strict "no cell phones allowed" policy

Since his return to stand-up comedy, Chappelle has released several Netflix specials and performed on Saturday Night Live.

And, if you remember, the last time Chappelle visited Arkansas he was confused and shocked when the audience serenaded him with a hog call.

Tickets will go on sale on Live Nation.

RELATED: Dave Chappelle surprises couple with tickets after they say they were scammed

RELATED: Dave Chappelle goes back to Duke Ellington School: 'A lot of the dreams that I pursued I formulated here'