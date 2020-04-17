ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney theme parks around the world are closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but that doesn't mean there can't be a little Disney magic for your kids at bedtime.

Disney announced its "Disney Bedtime Hotline" is open for calls from now until the end of April.

To get Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy on the phone, you just have to call 1-877-7-MICKEY.

Disney said this will gives kids something to look forward to when they go to bed. And, it will give parents a little bit of a break.

You can find more information here.

In March, Disney World announced it was closing.

RELATED: Walt Disney World surprises seniors with Easter lilies

RELATED: Looking for a Disney-themed snack? How about a churro?

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter