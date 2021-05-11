'Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party' brings the magic to Simmons Bank Arena

Join Mickey Mouse and his friends at Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party in June 2021 at Simmons Bank Arena.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Editor's Note: The video shown above is from March 2021.

Join Mickey Mouse and his friends at Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party in June 2021 at Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets for this adventure filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics and unexpected stunts go on sale Tuesday, May 18 at 10 a.m.

Look for clues in the search for Tinker Bell through immersive, fantastic worlds. Explore the colorful spirit realm of Coco, sail away with Moana as she bravely saves her island, see Belle in the sky as the enchanted chandelier comes to life, and sing-along with Elsa in the icy world of Frozen. Make memories during Aladdin, Toy Story and The Little Mermaid as the search party becomes an all-out celebration!

The Search Party will take place on the following dates:

Wednesday, June 23 – 7:30pm

Thursday, June 24 – 7:30pm

Friday, June 25 – 12:00pm & 7:30pm

Saturday, June 26 – 11:00am, 3:00pm & 7:00pm

Sunday, June 27 – 11:00am & 3:00pm

See Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and stars from Moana, Coco, Frozen, Toy Story, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid.