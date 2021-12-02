x
Disney's face mask requirement won't be going away for the rest of 2021, CEO says

But, the company's CEO doesn't believe social distancing protocols will be necessary in 2022.
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Guests wear required face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Main Street, U.S.A. in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Face masks are most likely going nowhere at Disney theme parks, at least for the remainder of the year, the company said Thursday.

WESH reports that Disney CEO Bob Chapek told reporters he believes with COVID-19 vaccines rolling out, parks would continue enforcing some form of mask wearing and social distancing for the remainder of 2021. However, Chapek added that those same protocols may not be necessary in 2022.

Chapek's comments came during a call about the company's first quarter earnings. According to Disney, the company's revenues this quarter were down 53% compared to last year. 

They said their operating income was at $-119 million. Just last year, it was at $2.5 billion.

