Eagles bringing 'Hotel California Tour' to Simmons Bank Arena

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Eagles are bringing their 2022 Hotel California Tour to Simmons Bank Arena!

The legendary rock band will be performing in North Little Rock on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m., making a stop in the city for the first time since 2015.

Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, Sep. 9 at 10 a.m. and are limited to 8 per household. Concertgoers can choose between $99, $169, $249, $499 tickets for the show.

The band shared that each concert will feature Hotel California played in its entirety that's accompanied by both an orchestra and a band.

The band shared that ticket presales will be available on Thursday, Sep. 8 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., where a limited number of VIP packages will be available.

