x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Eagles bringing 'Hotel California Tour' to Simmons Bank Arena

The legendary rock band will be performing in North Little Rock on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m., making a stop in the city for the first time since 2015.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2013 file photo, members of the Eagles, from left, Timothy B. Schmit, Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh of The Eagles pose with an autographed guitar after a news conference at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah. The band sued the owners a Mexican hotel on May 1, 2017, claiming it’s capitalizing off the band’s hit, “Hotel California,” even though it has nothing to do with the song. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Eagles are bringing their 2022 Hotel California Tour to Simmons Bank Arena! 

The legendary rock band will be performing in North Little Rock on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m., making a stop in the city for the first time since 2015.

Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, Sep. 9 at 10 a.m. and are limited to 8 per household. Concertgoers can choose between $99, $169, $249, $499 tickets for the show. 

The band shared that each concert will feature Hotel California played in its entirety that's accompanied by both an orchestra and a band. 

The band shared that ticket presales will be available on Thursday, Sep. 8 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., where a limited number of VIP packages will be available.

➤ Sign up now for THV11's Lunchbox newsletter. It sends you the top trending stories, the latest forecast, and more straight to your email!

➤ Download our THV11+ app for live streaming local news, true crime, and more. You can find it on Roku or Fire TV

   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Skip the Entry Line With TSA PreCheck on Your Next Flight!

Before You Leave, Check This Out