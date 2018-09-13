EL DORADO, Ark. (KTHV) - According to the El Dorado, Ark. Murphy Arts District (MAD) Instagram page, the 2018 Musicfest has booked American rapper, 2 Chainz as the new late night performer on Friday, Oct. 19.

El Dorado News-Times reported that 2 Chainz is filling the slot left vacant when chart-topping rapper Cardi B canceled just after giving birth to daughter Kulture in July.

View this post on Instagram

We are so excited to share with you our new edition to Musicfest 31! 2 Chainz will be the new late night performer on Friday, October 19th! Tickets are on sale NOW and there are only 200 pit tickets left! If you kept your Cardi B ticket, it WILL get you into this concert. If you received a refund then your ticket is no longer valid and you will need to purchase a new one. Tickets are $85 for pit (front of stage) and $70 for general admission (behind pit area). This show is standing room only and all ages. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 870-444-3007 or in person at 101 East Locust next to the Griffin Music Hall. Or, get them online NOW at https://www.eldomad.com/2chainz #musicfest31 #eldomad #2chainz #arkansas #eldorado #arkansasevents 2 Chainz #hiphopnews #tourannouncement #bet #hiphop #rap

A post shared by Murphy Arts District (@eldomad) on Sep 13, 2018 at 6:08am PDT

He will join headliners Sheila E, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Bret Michaels, Gucci Mane, Morris Day and the Time, Toby Keith, Justin Moore, Lita Ford, Sammy Hagar and the Circle and more for MusicFest XXXI, which is set for Oct. 18-20.

If you kept your Cardi B ticket, it will get you into this concert. If you received a refund, then your ticket is no longer valid and you will need to purchase a new one.

Tickets are $85 for pit and $70 for general admission.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 870-444-3007 or in person at 101 East Locust next to the Griffin Music Hall. You can also purchase online here.

© 2018 KTHV