New entertainment center coming to former Wild River Country property

The land formerly home to Wild River Country has finally been cleared for its next chapter— here's what you can expect.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a major announcement for an entertainment center in 2022, the property formerly home to Wild River Country is finally being cleared for its next chapter.

Although there are no plans at the moment to rebuild the water slides, the new property owners, The Maly Group, are still looking to make it an entertainment center— and phase one of the project has begun.

“We are moving dirt. We're putting in infrastructure and doing site improvement," said Project Manager, Sheridan Browning.

In 2022, The Maly Group announced plans for a high-tech venue called Malys Entertainment Center with multiple attractions on roughly 32 acres.

Browning said that the entertainment center will have a golf entertainment side with 60 bays coupled with a family entertainment center with bowling, axe throwing, and an arcade area.

He added that there will be something for the entire family to enjoy, but the center will also be a fun destination for adults with up to five bars available.

“We're gonna have a beer garden with a two-level bar, you know, that kind of faces the West direction," Browning described.

It could be hard to image what’s to come when you’ve only known water slides, the lazy river, and a wave pool, but the Maly Group still plans to pay tribute to the memories left behind.

They are looking to possibly preserve the 70-foot stair tower from the original Wild River County property.

“Ever since we saw the site and saw the install and how good of a shape it is in, it's you know, it is solid as can be," Browning added.

Additionally, there are another 30-plus acres West of the original WRC property that was a shale pit, which Browning said will eventually be developed into more restaurants, a few hotels, and even apartments.

As far as phase one, the plan is to have construction drawings complete by mid-July and then break ground and pour concrete by August. The first phase will require around $30 million to complete.