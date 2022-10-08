The 23rd Bargains Galore on 64 event is 160 miles of yard sales, antiques and collectibles along Arkansas Highway 64.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 23rd Bargains Galore on 64 is taking place this week along Arkansas Highway 64.

From Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 160 miles of yard sales, antiques and collectibles will be along Highway 64. The sales will take place in Fort Smith past Conway and on to Beebe.

Here is a listing of the sales in the Van Buren/Alma area:

1036 US-64, Alma, AR – Garage Sale

Crawford County Flea Market , 4400 Alma Highway (64). Overnight camping, restrooms and concession available. (479) 262-1638

, 4400 Alma Highway (64). Overnight camping, restrooms and concession available. (479) 262-1638 5402 Alma Highway, Van Buren/Alma area. Can set up as early as Friday, Aug. 5 and pack up as late as Sunday, Aug. 14. $50 electric included. Bring your own cord and fan. (479) 883-5819

4874 Alma Hwy (64 Highway) Van Buren area. Living Hope Church has 12 16x16 spaces for rent. Debbie 479-883-9948. Proceeds to support Living Hope Youth. $60 for the 3 days.

4426 Hwy 64 Alma across from Eagle Crest golf course. (479) 262-3257 Contact Irene. $25 a day.

6809 Alma Hwy. Contact Gary 479-353-6210. Cost depends on size and number of days.

New Life U.P.C. 1806 E Highway 64 Alma, directly across from the mini storage. If interested, please text 479-209-5126 for details.

4508 US-64, Van Buren, AR – Yard Sale

522 S 4th St., Van Buren, AR – Yard Sale

5920 US-64, Van Buren, AR - Yard Sale

Download the "Yard Sale Treasure Map" app from your app store to add and find sales. To see more locations participating in this event, click here.

