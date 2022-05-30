89th annual Old Fort Days Rodeo kicks off with parade in downtown Fort Smith

The Old Fort Days Rodeo kicked off this week's festivities with its annual parade in downtown Fort Smith.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 89th annual Old Fort Days Rodeo begins Monday, May 30 and kicked off festivities with a parade in downtown Fort Smith.

Those who participated in the parade, held on Memorial Day, also honored veterans who lost their lives fighting for our country.

The grand entry starts at 7 p.m. Monday night at Harper Stadium. Tuesday, May 31, and Wednesday, June 1, are both family nights.

All grandstand seats are $7 for Tuesday and Wednesday. The rodeo wraps up on Saturday, June 4.

You can head to the stadium to watch the kids compete in Muttin' Bustin', a tradition where kids hang on to sheep for as long as they can.

Rodeo goers can also enjoy watching barrel racing, bull riding and calf roping.

There's a mix of local riders and riders from all across the country who compete in the rodeo.

"We were actually up in Garden City, Kansas yesterday. We just got in this morning, slept in a little now we have two days off and now we are here Wednesday night," said barrel racer Arianna Flynn.

Click here for more information about the rodeo.

5NEWS is a proud sponsor of the Old Fort Days Rodeo.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.