Air Supply announces tour stop in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Air Supply, the legendary soft rock duo of the '70s and '80s, will be coming to The Theater at Simmons Bank Arena on Sunday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, September 1 at 10 a.m. and prices will range from $59.75, $69.75, $79.75, $129.75, plus applicable service charges.

There is an 8-ticket limit per household. To purchase tickets or view details on pre-sale or VIP options, please click here.

Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, the duo behind Air Supply, first met in 1975 in Sydney, Australia, and quickly became fast friends over their shared love of music.