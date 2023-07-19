x
Alice Cooper coming to North Little Rock on tour

Alice Cooper is bringing the Too Close for Comfort tour to Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock on Saturday, October 14 at 8 p.m.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Alice Cooper will be coming to Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock on Saturday, October 14 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the Too Close for Comfort tour will go on sale Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. Prices will range from $49.50, $79.50, $89.50, and $149.75, plus applicable service charges.

Alice Cooper is known worldwide for dark, horror-themed theatrics and hard rock. His solo career took off in the late 1970s, with a string of hit singles.

Throughout his career, he's achieved platinum albums, sold-out tours, and more, making him a legendary artist.

Credit: KTHV

