Alice Cooper coming to North Little Rock on tour

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Alice Cooper will be coming to Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock on Saturday, October 14 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the Too Close for Comfort tour will go on sale Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. Prices will range from $49.50, $79.50, $89.50, and $149.75, plus applicable service charges.

Alice Cooper is known worldwide for dark, horror-themed theatrics and hard rock. His solo career took off in the late 1970s, with a string of hit singles.