Laura Dern & Diane Ladd coming to Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts

The Arkansas Cinema Society will be hosting its first event at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts with special guests Laura Dern & Diane Ladd promoting their new book.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Cinema Society has announced iconic actresses Laura Dern and Diane Ladd as special guests at an event in the Performing Arts Theater at the new Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock.

The mother-daughter duo will speak about their newly released New York Times bestseller, Honey, Baby, Mine: A Mother and Daughter Talk Life, Death, Love (and Banana Pudding).

Admission is $50 and includes a copy of the book. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, with the conversation kicking off at 6:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

The book is a collection of personal conversations from award-winning actress and activist Laura Dern and the woman she admires most, her mother—legendary actress Diane Ladd.

They discuss topics such as love, sex, marriage, divorce, art, ambition, and legacy while taking readers on an intimate tour of their lives.

Along with these candid exchanges, the book also features photos, family recipes, and other mementos.

Jayme Lemons, ACS Founding Board Member and producing partner with Laura Dern in Jaywalker Pictures, will moderate the event.

“Diane and Laura are family to me, and bringing them to my beloved Arkansas for ACS’ inaugural event at the beautiful Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts will be a dream come true for me! I can’t wait to celebrate their incredible work and this remarkable book in my home state,” Lemons said.

ACS Executive Director Kathryn Tucker said this is the perfect way to help launch new programming at the AFMA.