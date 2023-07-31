Arkansas State Fair returning in October

The 83rd Arkansas State Fair is returning to Little Rock Friday, October 13, through Sunday, October 22.

To kick off this year, fair officials have announced an exclusive Fair Frenzy promotion and the main stage concert lineup.

The Fair Frenzy promotion will offer customers huge discounts on gate admissions and ride bands from August 1 and ends August 14.

The fair continues to offer free concerts with gate admission. Advance premium concert seating will also be available for $20.

“This year’s Fair will be one for the ages,” said Tiffany Wilkerson, State Fair General Manager. “Our entertainment line-up, free attractions, and carnival midway are shaping up to be better than ever.”

This year's headline music acts will include:

Oct. 13: Phil Vassar with special guest Mat Stell

Oct. 14: Morris Day and the Time

Oct. 15: Hispanic Concert Series presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka / La Cultura Nortena with Enigmatico

Oct. 16: Jettway Music School with Zac Dunlap Bank

Oct. 17: Amplify presents Faith and Family Night / Featuring Crowder and Nick Hall

Oct. 18: Artist to be revealed soon!

Oct. 19: All-4-One

Oct. 20: Uncle Kracker

Oct. 21: Night Ranger

Oct. 22: Hispanic Concert Series presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka / La Fuerza Del Rio Conchos with La Tropa Del Norte