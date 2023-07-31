Arkansas State Fair returning in October

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 83rd Arkansas State Fair is returning to Little Rock Friday, October 13, through Sunday, October 22!
To kick off this year, fair officials have announced an exclusive Fair Frenzy promotion and the main stage concert lineup.
The Fair Frenzy promotion will offer customers huge discounts on gate admissions and ride bands from August 1 and ends August 14.
The fair continues to offer free concerts with gate admission. Advance premium concert seating will also be available for $20.
“This year’s Fair will be one for the ages,” said Tiffany Wilkerson, State Fair General Manager. “Our entertainment line-up, free attractions, and carnival midway are shaping up to be better than ever.”
This year's headline music acts will include:
- Oct. 13: Phil Vassar with special guest Mat Stell
- Oct. 14: Morris Day and the Time
- Oct. 15: Hispanic Concert Series presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka / La Cultura Nortena with Enigmatico
- Oct. 16: Jettway Music School with Zac Dunlap Bank
- Oct. 17: Amplify presents Faith and Family Night / Featuring Crowder and Nick Hall
- Oct. 18: Artist to be revealed soon!
- Oct. 19: All-4-One
- Oct. 20: Uncle Kracker
- Oct. 21: Night Ranger
- Oct. 22: Hispanic Concert Series presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka / La Fuerza Del Rio Conchos with La Tropa Del Norte
For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit the Arkansas State Fair's website.