Arkansas Symphony Orchestra to host two free concerts

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will be hosting two free concerts in April that you definitely don't want to miss.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will be hosting two free concerts to honor the work of Little Rock natives Florence Price and William Grant, along with other prominent African-American composers.

ASO Artistic Director Geoffrey Robson will conduct the orchestra for this powerful and moving concert.

Guest vocalists Sarah Dailey and Nisheedah Golden will also be in attendance.

“It will be a moving experience to perform the music of Florence Price in the very room where she made a triumphant return to Little Rock nearly a hundred years ago,” said Robson, referring to the April 13 concert at Dunbar Middle School Auditorium. "Soon to be renamed in her honor, this beautiful historic space will resonate with the sounds of the orchestra playing music of some of America’s most important African-American composers."

The first concert will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Dunbar Middle School Auditorium located at 1100 Wright Ave in Little Rock.

The second concert will be on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Pine Bluff Arts and Science Center located at 701 S Main St in Pine Bluff.

Both concerts are free to the public. Patrons will need to RSVP at ArkansasSymphony.com for either the Dunbar Middle School or Pine Bluff Arts and Science Center performances.

Please see below for the full program:

Florence Price: Octet for Brasses and Piano

George Walker: Lyric for Strings

H. Leslie Adams: Five Millay Songs (excerpts) (feat. Sarah Dailey, vocalist)

Jessie Montgomery: Strum

William Grant Still: Out of the Silence

Price: Hold Fast to Dreams (feat. Nisheedah Golden, vocalist)