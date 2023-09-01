Arkansas Tiny Desk Contest highlights local musicians

Little Rock Public Radio has announced a statewide showcase of the vibrant and diverse music scene, the Arkansas Tiny Desk Contest 2023, will take place October 13.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Public Radio has announced a statewide showcase of the vibrant and diverse music scene in the state with the Arkansas Tiny Desk Contest 2023.

The event is scheduled for Friday, October 13, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at The Hall in downtown Little Rock and will be hosted in collaboration with NPR affiliate stations across Arkansas.

The Arkansas Tiny Desk Contest 2023 is inspired by the renowned NPR Tiny Desk Contest and will feature live performances by three selected musicians, carefully chosen by a panel of judges from over 40 contestants.

The lineup will include Common Roots, a folk band from Fayetteville; Ethel Tamara featuring Concrete Rose, an R&B sensation from Helena-West Helena; and Lead Pipe Conservatory Band, a folk-pop group from Harrison.

The event aims to unite communities statewide through the universal language of music. Additionally, the event will help benefit Little Rock Public Radio, as well as the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center and the Arkansas Foodbank.

These non-profit organizations will take the stage in between musical guests to share their goals and connect with the community.