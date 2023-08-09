'Bargains Galore on 64' hosts 160 miles of yard sales along Highway 64

160 miles of yard sales, antiques, and collectibles will be set up along Highway 64 from Aug. 10–12.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 24th annual Bargains Galore on 64 is taking place this weekend along Arkansas Highway 64.

From Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 160 miles of yard sales, antiques, and collectibles will be set up along Highway 64. The sales will take place in Fort Smith past Conway and on to Beebe.

It’s the 24th year for Bargains Galore with almost 20 different cities participating this time around.

