Bikepacking Roots invites riders to Fayetteville gathering

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Bikepacking Roots (BPR) will host a non-competitive "bikepacking" adventure for the Fayetteville community on October 21 - 23.

Bikepacking is an activity that combines backpacking and bicycling as cyclists attach lightweight camping equipment to all-terrain bicycles.

The event will give riders the chance to learn how to bikepack and connect with enthusiasts in a supportive, inclusive environment.

Routes will take cyclists through a mix of gravel, paved roads, fall foliage, historic sites, and the beautiful Ozark foothills.

A free, "How to Bikepack" clinic will be held on Friday night at the Pack Rat Outdoor Center, followed by dinner with BPR co-founders Kurt Refsnider and Kait Boyle.

The adventures will continue into the night with camping at Historic Cane Hill, complete with accessible hiking trails, historic sites, pavilions, and restrooms.

On Sunday night, after-ride snacks and drinks will be provided to celebrate.

In 2021, BPR hosted a similar event in the Teton Valley, which turned out to be a huge hit with participants— and Will Thomas, a rider who attended the event, spoke highly of the experience.

“As a first-timer, the Bikepacking Roots’ event was awesome because I met all of these cool people, learned a bunch of new skills, and did my first overnight with so much fun and encouragement. I was able to take everything I learned and start doing multi-day bikepacking trips on my own,” Thomas explained.