Bikes, Blues & BBQ announces music lineup

ROGERS, Ark. — Bikes, Blues & BBQ recently announced the live music lineup for the 2022 rally that will be taking place in Rogers at the beginning of October.
The 2022 Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally will be taking place Oct. 5-8 in Rogers after moving it from Fayetteville for the first time in over 20 years. The music acts will be performing at the Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live in Downtown Rogers.
The live music performance lineup for the 2022 rally goes as follows:
Thursday:
- 4 p.m.: Gary Hutchison
- 6 p.m.: The Swade Diablos
- 7:30 p.m.: Chris Cameron Band
- 9:15 p.m.: 90LB Wrench
Friday:
- 3 p.m.: Jon Dooly
- 5 p.m.: Green Acres Band
- 7 p.m.: The Juice
- 9 p.m.: Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal
Saturday:
- 2 p.m.: Dooly Jon
- 4:30 p.m.: Earl and Them
- 6:30 p.m.: The ShotGunBillys
- 9 p.m.: Dead Metal Society
For more information about Bikes, Blues & BBQ, click here.
