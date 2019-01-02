JONESBORO, Ark. — President Bill Clinton is scheduled to speak at the Riceland Hall of Fowler Center at Arkansas State University, as a part of the Riceland Distinguished Presentation Series.

The event, titled "An Evening with President Clinton," will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Admission is free, courtesy of Riceland, but all seats are reserved and must be requested in advance.

Tickets may be requested online at AState.edu/RicelandSeries, with the ticket portal opening on Monday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. A-State students, faculty and staff will be asked to verify themselves as members of the A-State community. A number of seats will be available to the general public through the portal on a first-come, first served basis. Only one seat per person may be requested.

Fowler Center is located at 201 Olympic Drive in Jonesboro. For further information, contact Fowler Center at (870) 972-3471 or FowlerCenter@AState.edu.